Bowen snapped his finger during the game in a nasty-looking injury which required immediate care by the doctors on the pitch.
After the game when Moyes was told Bowen finger was pointing the other way, Moyes said: “Was it? His feet have been doing that a few times this season.”
According to Ex, Bowen wasn’t mad about it but surely it didn’t go down well with the 25-year-old attacker.
He explained: “Bowen, it’s just the case of his finger. I don’t know if you saw the quote that Moyes said about that. But he said something along the lines of, he’s been playing some of the season with his foot looking that way. He said it as a joke.