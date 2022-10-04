West Ham insider who goes by the name of ExWHUemployee thinks Jarrod Bowen wasn’t very happy with comments made by David Moyes after Wolves win.

Bowen snapped his finger during the game in a nasty-looking injury which required immediate care by the doctors on the pitch.

After the game when Moyes was told Bowen finger was pointing the other way, Moyes said: “Was it? His feet have been doing that a few times this season.”

According to Ex, Bowen wasn’t mad about it but surely it didn’t go down well with the 25-year-old attacker.

He explained: “Bowen, it’s just the case of his finger. I don’t know if you saw the quote that Moyes said about that. But he said something along the lines of, he’s been playing some of the season with his foot looking that way. He said it as a joke.

“I don’t think it went down too well with Bowen. I mean, I don’t know for certain, that’s just my opinion. But I wouldn’t have thought Bowen took it [well].

“I mean, he’s not gonna be like completely p****d off, but it’s not the greatest thing to have read. And I know it was said as banter, but yeah, I wasn’t overly keen on that quote.”