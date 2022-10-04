West Ham set to be handed massive boost by UEFA

When it comes to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, West Ham have a huge advantage due to the club’s matchday revenue.

The Hammers are ranked eighth among all of Europe’s clubs for matchday attendance, beating the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and even Real Madrid.

And when it comes to complying with UEFA’s strict financial rules, given the fanbase’s incredible support, the Hammers are in a great position to pass with flying colours.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target sets date to finally resolve his future

That’s according to football financial guru Dan Plumley, who spoke to West Ham Zone about the Londoners’ current situation.

“Certainly if you look at the new FFP regulations in the simplest light then the more you earn, the more you can spend based on that,” Plumley said.

“Matchday revenues are always a boost in that regard if you can have more fans than the opposition, TV deals are relatively fixed within the league so you don’t get much more than other clubs unless you play in Europe.

“So, when you look at that, any matchday or commercial gains can give you a financial edge and in West Ham’s position and being able to fill that stadium size, any little you can squeeze out of that can give you an edge.”