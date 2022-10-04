Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target sets date to finally resolve his future

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has decided to wait until the World Cup to make a decision on his future following plenty of transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal and other top clubs in recent months.

The Belgium international has been a star performer for Leicester in recent years, but it remains to be seen what lies in store for him next as he approaches the final few months of his contract.

Tielemans is currently due to be a free agent next summer, and Fabrizio Romano has explained in his latest CaughtOffside column that the player does not plan to sign a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

However, there is not currently anything going on with Tielemans and another club, with Romano saying the 25-year-old will make a decision on his future closer to this winter’s World Cup.

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City
“At the moment there are still no concrete updates for Youri Tielemans,” Romano explained.

“For sure, he’s not extending his contract with Leicester, but at the moment there are no advanced talks with any club, it will start during or after the World Cup.”

Tielemans was strongly linked with Arsenal in the summer, though Romano explained here why the Gunners didn’t end up signing the former Monaco man.

