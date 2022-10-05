Antoine Greizmann set to make sacrifice in order to secure move away from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is set to set to take a salary cut in order to make his move from Barcelona to the Spanish capital permanent.

The French star is into his second season at the Madrid-based club as part of his loan move and the deal has an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign based on appearances.

Before the season kicked off, Atletico Madrid were no longer willing to pay the €40m purchase option, and so in order to avoid paying it at the end of the season, the club stopped starting him in games and only brought the forward on after the 60-minute mark.

Griezmann has accumulated just 401 minutes in all competitors this campaign and has played more than 30 minutes on two occasions.

However, it looks as though an agreement has been found between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to reduce the transfer fee to €20m, according to L’Équipe, and the new deal will also see Griezmann take a pay cut.

According to the report, Griezmann will sign a contract with the La Liga club until 2026 and is set to earn a salary of €8m, compared to the €12m he received at the Catalan club.

The deal should be completed by Friday, and a press conference will be held to celebrate his permanent return to the club.