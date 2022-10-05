Arsenal and Tottenham still keeping tabs on Ivorian

Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo.

Despite being just 21 years old, Singo is currently playing a pivotal role in the Torino squad. The Ivorian right-back managed 35 league appearances last season and 28 the season before.

Last year, Singo managed to earn himself a call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the first time and has since made two appearances for his country.

Now according to SPORT (via 90min), Tottenham, Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in signing the Torino defender.

Singo has regularly played in a wing-back role, meaning his attacking ability would suit both Tottenham and Arsenal. Tottenham play with a wing-back system, and Antonio Conte has had issues in this position.

Arsenal are currently utilising Ben White at right-back and with Gabriel showing signs of inconsistency in the centre of defence, we could see a new right-back brought in and White moved centrally.

Barcelona are also interested, but after recently signing Hector Bellerin, it doesn’t make too much sense to be prioritising another right-back at this time, so Arsenal and Tottenham could swoop in.