Arsenal are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of a potential move in 2023.

Rashford’s current contract at Manchester United expires in 2023. After a disappointing few years, many fans at Old Trafford wouldn’t have been too disappointed to see the back of Rashford, but he’s turned a corner under Erik ten Hag.

Now, Rashford is keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Manchester United side, leading the line for Ten Hag.

However, with a new contract yet to be finalised, he could still leave the club in the coming months. In January, Rashford will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club.

According to Football Insider, one club keeping an eye on his contract situation is Arsenal, and they could make a sensational move for the Manchester United man in 2023.

The report does claim that United have the option to extend his contract by a year and avoid him leaving on a free, but Arsenal could still make a move for the England international.

Losing a key player to Arsenal would be devastating for Manchester United, but they won’t want to keep hold of him if he doesn’t want to be at the club.