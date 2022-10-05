Arsenal are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of a potential move in 2023.
Rashford’s current contract at Manchester United expires in 2023. After a disappointing few years, many fans at Old Trafford wouldn’t have been too disappointed to see the back of Rashford, but he’s turned a corner under Erik ten Hag.
Now, Rashford is keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Manchester United side, leading the line for Ten Hag.
However, with a new contract yet to be finalised, he could still leave the club in the coming months. In January, Rashford will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club.
According to Football Insider, one club keeping an eye on his contract situation is Arsenal, and they could make a sensational move for the Manchester United man in 2023.
The report does claim that United have the option to extend his contract by a year and avoid him leaving on a free, but Arsenal could still make a move for the England international.
Losing a key player to Arsenal would be devastating for Manchester United, but they won’t want to keep hold of him if he doesn’t want to be at the club.
We have our Hale End products,, give them time and we are proud of them,,they are much better than Manchester united players unless if you will sign Harry Maguire 🙄🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
Any player who is not interested to play or want away must be allowed to leave for good. Absolutely use to the club anymore.
MU must maintain a certain standard and keep the good name of the club flying high at all time.