Arsenal are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of Brighton utility man Leandro Trossard.

Trossard has enjoyed a successful time at Brighton in the last couple of seasons. Under Graham Potter, Trossard was played in a host of positions and has really kicked on this season, most recently scoring a hat trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the Belgian, and Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from Brighton in the near future.

Seeing Trossard linked to Chelsea is no surprise, with his former manager Potter recently taking over at Stamford Bridge. The style of play Potter is attempting to implement is likely to be similar to the style he enjoyed a lot of success using at Brighton, so Trossard shouldn’t take much time to adapt.

Trossard can play in multiple positions in Potter’s system, having played at wing-back, just behind the striker, as a winger, and in a centre-forward role at times during his Brighton tenure.

Due to the Potter link, Chelsea may have the edge of Arsenal in attempting to convince Trossard to join their club.