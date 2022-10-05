Pundit makes big claim about where Arsenal will finish after “thoroughly deserved” win over Spurs

Arsenal continue to impress this season as they celebrated a 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby at the weekend.

The Gunners remain a point clear at the top of the Premier League table after managing seven wins from their opening eight games, with summer signings like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko making a hugely positive impact so far.

It’s taken a little while, but Mikel Arteta’s long-term project really starts to be taking shape now, with former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick impressed with the work the Spanish tactician has done.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick said Arsenal were deserving winners against Spurs, and says they now look like the real deal in terms of challenging for the title, ultimately tipping them to finish in 2nd place as the main challengers to Manchester City.

“I think Arsenal were the better team and thoroughly deserved the victory. They were far superior to Spurs throughout the game,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think it was expected to a certain extent, we know the way Spurs play – they looked dangerous on the counter attack at points, but Arsenal play the better football.

“Manchester City are the clear title favourites, but Arsenal have got a really good chance of finishing in the top four, and maybe even top two, being the main challenger to Man City.

“Arteta’s been under pressure for a few years, but you did always get the feeling that he was building something there. It now looks like he’s got the right personalities in that squad, the recruitment’s been really good, and they look like a proper team.

“It’s one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, and he’s created a real atmosphere at the Emirates now, like the crowd really relate to the players much like they used to in the Highbury days. I think Arteta’s building something really good there.”