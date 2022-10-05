Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new contract worth around £52m.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Saka for a deal worth almost £200,000 a week.

Saka will sign a five-year contract, worth a total in the region of £52m over the course of his contract.

Despite being only 21 years old, Saka is already a key player at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has shown immense faith in younger players, with Saka one of those to benefit.

Saka has started every single Premier League game available this season, and started more games than any other player last season. The England international is already a star at Arsenal, also finishing as last season’s top goal scorer for the club.

Saka has the versatility to cover at left-back as well as play out wide, and has already shown signs of improvement this season.

Last campaign, Saka managed seven assists in the Premier League. This season, Saka has already provided four assists, so he’s well on course to beat last season’s total.