Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal transfer interest in two Brazilian midfielders

Arsenal still have Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on their list ahead of the January transfer window, while they also had an interest in Palmeiras youngster Danilo during the summer.

The Gunners still look a little short of depth in midfield at the moment, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested Luiz could still be an option for them in the next transfer window, though he also insists nothing has been decided yet.

Meanwhile, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Romano added that Arsenal considered a move for 21-year-old talent Danilo during the summer, only to be put off by Palmeiras’ €35million asking price.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that technical director Edu’s connections can continue to serve the club well in terms of snapping up the best talent from Brazil, as it’s seen them bring in exciting youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos in recent times, while they’ve also signed more established stars such as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gooners will have to wait a bit longer to see who the club’s priorities are for January, however.

“Danilo is one of the players that Arsenal have tracked during the summer but it was never close to being completed, Palmeiras wanted more than €35m for him,” Romano explained.

“Douglas Luiz remains in the list but nothing has been decided yet for January.”

Arsenal have made a great start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League after seven wins from their opening eight games.

The north London giants had a strong transfer window, bringing in Jesus and other quality signings like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, while the return of William Saliba from his loan spell at Marseille has also been key for the team’s strong start.

Further strengthening in January could really cement Arsenal’s place as serious title contenders, or at least help them get back into the top four at long last.