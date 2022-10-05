Arsenal willing to offer player in exchange for Juventus midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga in exchange for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Lokonga has struggled to cement a regular place in the Arsenal side since joining the club. The Belgian midfielder is behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the pecking order at the moment, and due to the impressive form of the Arsenal duo, it’s going to be difficult for Lokonga to break into the team.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are willing to offer Lokonga in exchange for Juventus midfielder Locatelli, who will be allowed to leave the Italian club in the January transfer window.

The report claims that no cash would exchange hands, with a straight swap player for player being proposed.

Lokonga only managed 12 Premier League starts last season, and has only managed two so far this season.

The deal doesn’t make too much sense for Arsenal, with Lokonga still only 22 years old and with plenty of time to improve. Unless Locatelli is being brought in to take up a starting spot, then sticking with Lokonga as back up might make more sense.