Big boost for Chelsea in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku as new detail comes to light

Chelsea have received a big boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku who they will try to sign next summer. 

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea are confident that they will bring in Nkunku next summer as they look to strengthen their attack.

The French star has a release clause of €60m, with Chelsea already having sent Nkunku a proposal that he’s happy with, and a medical has already been completed.

The 24-year-old is one of Europe’s most wanted talents after his incredible output last season and there is still time for other clubs to hijack the deal between now and next summer, states Romano.

One of those is likely to be Bayern Munich but according to Christian Falk, the €60m release clause does not apply to the Bundesliga champions, which Leipzig are likely to have included in order to protect themselves against the power of their German rivals.

This can be seen as a big boost for Chelsea’s hopes of signing Nkunku, who Falk says is expected to sign with the Premier League side next summer.

All the signs are pointing towards his arrival at Stamford Bridge next season and it will be an incredible addition to Graham Potter’s squad.

Last season, which drew a lot of eyes to the forward, saw the 24-year-old produce an incredible 35 goals and 20 assists across 52 matches.

