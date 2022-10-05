Chelsea leading the race to sign AC Milan star despite being close to Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are leading the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao despite being close to bringing in Christopher Nkunku.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea are confident that they will bring in Nkunku next summer.

The French attacker has a release clause of €60m, Chelsea have sent Nkunku a proposal that he’s happy with, and a medical has already been completed.

Despite agreeing a deal to bring in another attacker, Chelsea are also leading the race to sign AC Milan forward Leao, according to Corriere della Sera (via the Daily Star).

The report claims that Leao will not be told for less than €100m, so it could be set to be another expensive transfer window.

Leao is attracting interest from a host of top clubs after an impressive breakthrough in Italy over the last few seasons.

The Portuguese international has scored 31 goals and provided 28 assists in 124 appearances for Milan since joining the club from Lille in 2019, including 11 goal contributions in eight matches already this campaign.

It’s no surprise to see Chelsea interested in Leao and Nkunku, but actively pursuing the pair seems a little overkill.