Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea owners are considering buying clubs in Portugal, Belgium & South America

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the recent speculation about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly looking into buying other clubs around the world in a bid to follow the success of Manchester City’s model.

The City Football Group not only own Premier League giants Man City, but also New York City, Melbourne City and Girona, so could this be something we start to see from Chelsea and others as well?

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Chelsea’s ownership are indeed exploring the possibility of purchasing clubs in Portugal and Belgium, as well as in South America.

Following recent reports of Chelsea looking into setting up a multi-club ownership, Romano provided an update on the situation, saying: “I can confirm that, yes, Chelsea’s owners are exploring possibilities in Portugal, Belgium and also South America for a multi-club model.

“Any links with specific clubs are just speculation as far as I understand – it’s a process that needs time, but for sure they are attracted by the City Football Group and Red Bull projects and strategies.

“It will be interesting to see how this develops, but we’ll know more details in the next few months.”

Boehly has certainly made waves since buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, having spent big on plenty of new signings in the summer.

The American also quickly sacked Thomas Tuchel as manager and brought in Graham Potter from Brighton, while the search goes on for a new sporting director.