Exclusive: Man Utd also wanted Nkunku as Chelsea warned clubs could still hijack €60m-plus transfer

Manchester United also wanted Christopher Nkunku while Ralf Rangnick was at the club, but Chelsea are in pole position to complete the transfer of the RB Leipzig forward at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that in theory clubs could still hijack this deal until it’s officially signed, but Blues fans can also seemingly feel quite confident that their team currently look the clear favourites to win the race for Nkunku’s signature.

The France international has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, scoring 35 goals in all competitions last season and being named the player of the year in the German top flight.

Chelsea need a top striker like this in their ranks after the struggles of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, and Romano has provided an update on the situation in his latest column.

“Manchester United were also interested in Nkunku when Ralf Rangnick was at the club, but then there were no more contacts between the parties,” Romano explained.

“Clubs can always hijack deals until it’s signed but at the moment Chelsea are more than leading the race.

“The fee will be more than €60m, still waiting to understand the final amount.”

Nkunku could also have been an important signing for Man Utd, who surely need to think about bringing in an elite goal-scorer as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.