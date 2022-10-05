Chelsea vs AC Milan confirmed lineups: Kepa starts but Havertz dropped to bench

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Serie A champions AC Milan to Stamford Bridge for what is expected to be one of the best Champions League games this season.

The Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, have just one point and failure to pick up a win against AC Milan will see them remain rock-bottom of Group E with just three group stage matches to go.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are flying. They’re unbeaten in both of their Champions League matches and consequently sit top of the group on four points.

Ahead of tonight’s fierce matchup, which will play a huge part in deciding which team tops the group, both managers have named their starting 11s.

Potter has opted to start with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for the second time in as many games but there is no place for Kai Havertz, who finds himself on the substitute’s bench.

Elsewhere, the Italian side have named a very familiar 11, including heavily-linked attacker Rafael Leao (The Athletic), who will be playing in attack alongside former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea lineup

AC Milan lineup