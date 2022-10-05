Chris Sutton slammed West Ham star Thilo Kehrer for diving in the game against England at Wembley.

Sutton says they ‘will call out’ every diver at World Cup and warns players to stay ‘on their feet’ during the tournament.

“It doesn’t matter, lower league football, Premier League football or international football, we will just track them down,” said Sutton.

“I was at Wembley (for England v Germany) and Kehrer, take greater carer, that’s what I would say to him. Stay on your feet. Don’t throw yourself down and don’t simulate, because I tell you what we will do, we will call you out and tell you ‘you’re better than that Thilo Kehrer’. Getting his dives in before the World Cup. Getting all the practise in, that’s what the Germans do, they dive, don’t they?

Sutton thinks Leeds loanee Dan James could be the biggest diver at World Cup.

“It’s going to be interesting the World Cup, who is going to be the biggest diver at the World Cup? Has the Welsh got any divers? Daniel James? Daniel James, likes to dive, doesn’t he?!”