Club planning new contract talks with Chelsea and Tottenham target

Inter Milan are planning to schedule a new meeting with Milan Skriniar’s agent in order to offer him a new contract.

Contract talks will begin next week, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Serie A giants look to keep hold of one of their key players.

The centre-back is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro and could leave for free at the end of the season if no new deal can be agreed with the Italian giants over the next few months – which has gauged the interest of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 27-year-old’s biggest pursuers this summer were Paris Saint-Germain with Inter rejecting multiple offers from the French champions for the Slovakia international, states Football Insider.

Romano has also reported that PSG wanted Skriniar in the summer and they are still pushing to sign him, states the transfer journalist.

pic.twitter.com/xYk6Yub03J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2022

In addition to PSG, Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea also submitted offers for the Inter Milan star this summer and according to Football Insider, the London clubs are still interested in recruiting the centre-back as well.

However, a problem has arisen in the race for Skriniar as Real Madrid are planning on signing the 27-year-old, reports Football Insider.

It is clear that the defender is in high demand but that will all become irrelevant should Inter agree a new deal with their star centre-back.