England international and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice remains top of Chelsea’s wish list for 2023.

During his teenage years, Rice spent some time with the Chelsea academy, before being released. Eventually, the England international joined West Ham, where he has developed into a key player and is now the current captain of the club.

Rice recently replaced Mark Noble as captain after his retirement and now plays a pivotal role in West Ham’s success.

However, he could be on the move in the near future, with 90min reporting that Rice remains top of Chelsea’s wish list in 2023.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante face uncertain futures at Chelsea. The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season as it stands, so a new midfielder could be a priority for Graham Potter in the next 12 months.

Rice, just 23 years old, would provide Chelsea with a long-term solution to their midfielder, as well as an option for the present. Rice is capable of playing a key role for Chelsea, but still has longevity in terms of being in the early stages of his career.