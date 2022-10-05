Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Erling Haaland Real Madrid transfer rumours

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent transfer rumours involving Manchester City star Erling Haaland and a possible future move to Real Madrid.

The Norway international only just joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but he’s made such an exceptional start to life at the Etihad Stadium that there’s already talk of Europe’s elite clubs swooping for him in the near future.

Romano has now addressed talk of Real Madrid having the option to sign Haaland if they trigger a potential clause in his contract that becomes active in 2024, with the transfer news expert did not dwell on whether or not any specific club could stand to benefit from the clause.

Los Blancos could surely do with a top class replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema in the near future, but it remains to be seen if they genuinely have a shot at signing Haaland from City in the next two years.

“After such a sensational start to the season, it’s not surprising that barely a day goes by without fresh speculation about Erling Haaland’s future, with a report yesterday claiming that Real Madrid could have the option to sign him in 2024,” Romano said.

“There is a release clause in Haaland’s contract, as I’ve mentioned before – so we will see in the future, at the moment all the parties don’t want to give more information as Haaland is absolutely not thinking about the clause or other clubs … he’s more than happy at Man City.”

Haaland has 17 goals in 11 games for City so far this season and his incredible scoring streak surely makes Pep Guardiola’s side the heavy favourites for both the Premier League and Champions League titles this season.

If the 22-year-old can conquer domestic and European football in Manchester, then who’s to say he’ll be itching for a move to Madrid in 2024?