Barcelona hold internal discussions over “dream” Lionel Messi transfer return

Barcelona have had internal discussions about a potential transfer return for Lionel Messi in 2023, but nothing has been decided yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Messi made the surprise move away from Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain just over a year ago, bringing his long and memorable career at the Nou Camp to an end.

However, almost as soon as he left there was speculation about Barcelona possibly looking to re-sign the Argentina international again in the future.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano insisted there’s nothing in place right now, despite growing transfer rumours involving the 35-year-old already agreeing to re-join the Catalan giants next year.

Responding to the speculation, Romano looked to set the record straight, saying: “There have been many rumours about Lionel Messi and a possible Barcelona comeback in summer 2023.

“Speaking to sources close to Leo, there is nothing decided yet – there is no agreement with Barcelona. It is true that Barca are dreaming of his return, and it’s something discussed internally at the club, but at the moment there is still nothing agreed, and there’s no offer.

“We also have to mention PSG – Messi is happy there and they want to offer him a new contract, so PSG will fight to keep Messi, even if Barcelona will be there to try to sign him as a free agent.

“For now, he’s focused on winning the Champions League with PSG, and of course on the World Cup with Argentina. A decision on his future won’t come until 2023.”

Messi is undoubtedly the greatest player in Barcelona’s history, and they will surely have been hurting at his departure on a free transfer last year.

PSG will surely be desperate to keep hold of this world class talent, but it’s starting to seem like a return to Barca might be inevitable, even if nothing is officially in place just yet.