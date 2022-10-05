Former Liverpool midfielder frontrunner for big job in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are set to sack their manager Gerardo Seoane after the German club’s very poor start to the season and already have a new coach lined up as his replacement.

The Bundesliga club’s board are currently discussing the final steps and an official statement confirming their decision to sack Seoane could arrive soon, reports Fabrizio Romano.

As this is of the biggest jobs in Germany, there will be many candidates hoping to land the role.

However, former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder, Xabi Alonso, is the leading candidate to take over at the BayArena.

Talks are progressing well, reports Romano, and everything should become clear very soon.

Alonso is currently without a club after leaving Real Sociedad’s B team at the end of last season, following the side’s relegation to the third tier of Spanish football.

Should the Spaniard take over at the BayArena, he is walking into a dire situation as the club are in the relegation zone in the Bundesliga having won just one out of their opening eight matches.

This seems like a tough job for a rookie coach but having played at the highest level with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, that could help a bit in moving up to this level of management.