Four Man United players ruled out of Europa League clash vs Omonia

Manchester United will be without four senior players for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Omonia.

That’s according to MEN journalist Tyrone Marshall, who has reported that defensive trio Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane, as well as midfielder Donny van de Beek, will all be sidelined for the Red Devils’ next European fixture due to injury.

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Van de Beek out for tomorrow. Varane back soon, Maguire a little longer. Ten Hag can’t give a timeline for Wan-Bissaka or Van de Beek #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) October 5, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s United are set to travel to Cyprus to play Omonia on Thursday in a game that the Premier League giants will be desperate to win.

MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United star’s situation “could change” in January transfer window

Currently sitting second in Group E, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad, United will know that anything less than a win on Thursday could see them fall outside of the knockout stage’s qualification spots.

Not only that, but ten Hag will be demanding his side get back to winning ways after suffering a crushing 6-3 defeat against bitter-rivals Manchester City last weekend.

However, although van de Beek and Wan-Bissaka have become bit-part players, in order to overcome their European opponents, United must find a way to manage without Maguire and Varane – with the latter being a particularly important player so far this season.

Victor Lindelof did feature for the second half of Sunday’s Manchester derby, so he is the likeliest to be called upon.