Graham Potter explains Chelsea team selection for AC Milan clash

Chelsea are set to play Serie A champions AC Milan in Wednesday night’s blockbuster Champions League group stage.

The Blues are looking to get their first win of the competition with AC Milan hopeful of reclaiming their lead at the top of Group E.

Ahead of the tie, which will be played in London at Stamford Bridge stadium, both sides have unsurprisingly opted to field strong starting lineups.

Although new manager Graham Potter has raised some eyebrows by deciding to stick with Kepa over Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s lineup appears well-balanced.

Mason Mount and summer signing Raheem Sterling will lineup either side of former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but both Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have once again dropped down to the substitute’s bench.

MORE: Chelsea vs AC Milan confirmed lineups: Kepa starts but Havertz dropped to bench

Speaking to the club’s official media before kick-off and providing an insight into his tactical thinking, Potter, as quoted by Absolute Chelsea, said: “I think we need width. It’s a stable side that allows the boys to go out, express themselves and be positive.

“We’re playing against a top opponent so we have to play well but the boys are in a good place so we’re looking forward to it.”

Chelsea’s match against AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.