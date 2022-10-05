Erling Haaland has scored another two goals during Wednesday night’s latest round of Champions League group games.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, who are in action against Danish side FC Copenhagen, have been rampant and currently lead four-nil.

Two first-half goals from star striker Haaland set the tone with Riyad Mahrez scoring the other after Khocholava netted an own-goal.

However, while walking off at half-time, Haaland was spotted by The Athletic’s City reporter Sam Lee fuming with what appeared to be an injury.

Did anybody see Haaland look fuming when he walked off for HT? Apparently was on the TV pictures. An injury would be a real buzz killer — Sam Lee (@SamLee) October 5, 2022

The prolific Norway international was substituted by Guardiola during the break with Cole Palmer coming on in his place.