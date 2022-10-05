“Perfect” – Sky Sports man reacts to who Leeds are eyeing on a “pre-contract agreement”

Leeds United have been strongly linked with Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent in recent times.

And now, pundit Kevin Campbell has spoken out on the potential move, insisting that the former Liverpool ace looks ideal for what Leeds manager Jesse Marsch needs right now.

“Kent would be perfect,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“He would be the ideal replacement for Jack Harrison should he leave. “Kent’s contract is running down so there is a bargain to be had there. You do that deal if you’re Leeds.

“They could sign him even if Jack Harrison stays and signs a new deal. Kent is a good player and you would be getting him cheap. He is affordable.

“I think that would be a good move for all parties. Leeds could sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January.”

