Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala, but it’s not going to be easy to prise him away from the German giants.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, but he does claim that a deal is unlikely at this stage, with Musiala uninterested in leaving the club, and Bayern not wanting to sell him.

Despite now being a regular for Germany, Musiala spent most of his youth career playing for England. The young midfielder was brought up in England, playing for Southampton and Chelsea before joining Bayern.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a midfielder in the near future, but signing a talent as good as Musiala is never going to be easy. Bayern Munich gave him an opportunity at a young age, and he’s now playing regularly in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

A return to the country he spent most of his childhood may be of interest to Musiala one day, but at the moment, leaving Bayern Munich doesn’t make too much sense at the moment.