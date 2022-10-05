Liverpool have joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

With Leicester City enduring a difficult season in the Premier League, some of their key players could be looking to move on in the near future.

Leicester only recently climbed from the bottom of the table after beating Nottingham Forest, but still find themselves sitting in 19th place in the league.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are set to join Real Madrid in the race to sign Tielemans. The Belgian international is out of contract next summer, so Leicester may be forced to sell him in January or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Three of Liverpool’s midfield are out of contract next summer also, so there’s a good chance they pursue a midfielder over the next 12 months.

If Liverpool can manage to convince Tielemans to join the club on a free transfer then it could be one of the signings of the summer. The Belgian has struggled at times this season, but he still has the capabilities of playing for a top six club, and at 25 years old, he’s still got plenty of shelf life.