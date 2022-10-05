Liverpool’s title hopes may be over already and this is what’s caused the rot, according to pundit

Liverpool may have bounced back in the Champions League last night with a win over Rangers, but their 3-3 draw against Brighton at the weekend may have already left their Premier League title hopes in tatters.

That’s according to former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who says Jurgen Klopp’s side look to have lost that fear factor that made them such a force in recent years.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick also said injuries haven’t helped Liverpool this season, and that he expected they would improve again once they had everyone fit and at their best.

Still, given how good Manchester City and Arsenal have been at the start of the season, Chadwick stated that it already looked difficult for the Reds to get back into the title race.

“Obviously they’ve suffered with injuries at the start of the season and had a bit of a disjoined pre-season,” Chadwick said. “Liverpool and City have been far and away the best teams in the country in the last few years, with teams going to Anfield expecting damage limitation. It looks now like some of that fear factor has gone away, as we saw with the way Brighton played at the weekend.

“Teams are having a go at Liverpool now, with much more belief than before. It seems like the confidence at Liverpool is a little more fragile, so if they go a goal behind there’s not the same expectation that they’ll come back and win the game. Obviously they turned it around to go 3-2 up, but Brighton still managed to come back again.

“Obviously Liverpool on their day are still devastating with their high press and their ability to score goals, but I think teams are getting better at breaking through that press and getting at their back four, leaving them a bit exposed. I mean, Brighton had numerous opportunities, it could’ve been more than 2-0 before Roberto Firmino pulled one back towards the end of the first half.

“I think Liverpool will be back, because when everyone’s back from injury and at their best they can get that high pressing game that’s served them so well right again. But you’d say this poor start has maybe already made it really hard for them to compete for the league this season, especially with the way Man City and Arsenal are picking up point after point.”

Chadwick also told CaughtOffside he could see this Arsenal side finishing 2nd behind Man City in the league table this season.