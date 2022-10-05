Liverpool star claims he doesn’t understand instructions from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez claims he doesn’t understand Jurgen Klopp when he’s trying to talk to him.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool in the summer transfer window, and the Uruguayan has taken some time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Nunez has only managed two Premier League starts for Liverpool this season, and one reason for being slow to adapt could be the language barrier.

Now, the Liverpool striker has claimed that he finds it difficult to understand instructions from Klopp.

“Truthfully, when he [Klopp] speaks I don’t understand anything,” said Nunez speaking to ESPN Vivo (via the Mirror).

This could be a key reason for Nunez’s struggle so far for Liverpool this season. The likes of Roberto Firmino have played in the number nine role for Klopp for years now, so fully understand what the German manager demands.

With Nunez costing £85m (according to Sky Sports), Liverpool fans may be expecting a lot more of the Uruguay international. Firmino has been in fine form for the club, so maybe the £85m would have been better spent elsewhere, such as in midfield.