Liverpool will target Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic if they miss out on Jude Bellingham.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Liverpool were one of the many European giants showing an interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The race to sign Bellingham is set to be an intense one, with some of the best clubs around Europe keen to sign him over the next 12 months. Liverpool may miss out, but they’ve got another midfielder on their wish list in case they fail to secure Bellingham’s signature.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool may turn their attention to Inter Milan midfielder Brozovic.

The report also claims that Liverpool haven’t been overly impressed with the signing of Arthur from Juventus, so Brozovic could be their next target.

The midfield area has been a bit of a problem position for Liverpool this season, with Jurgen Klopp even opting to change to a midfield two in the Champions League against Rangers.

Since Klopp has managed Liverpool, the majority of his games in charge he’s used a midfield three, but a disappointing season has forced him to change his approach.