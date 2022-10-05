Man City deny Erling Haaland release clause amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester City have denied that Erling Haaland has a Real Madrid-specific release clause in his contract following reports in Spain.

The release clauses in Haaland’s Man City contract are set at €200m in 2024 and €175m euros in 2025, according to Marca, but there is also one catered towards Real Madrid that would allow the striker to move to the Bernabeu at a lower rate.

Speaking on El Chiringuito via Marca, former Real Madrid player Fernando Sanz has been speaking on the matter and stated that the Real Madrid release clause comes into effect in 2024.

That, however, is not true as Man City have told Sky Sports that the Real Marid-specific release clause simply does not exist.

Haaland’s time at Man City is not expected to be very long at present as team Haaland have publicised his desire to play in numerous countries around Europe.

The Norwegian has a contract at the Etihad until 2027 and is expected to fulfil most of that.

The 22-year-old has already become a nightmare in the Premier League and it is not hard to see why every club in Europe wants the striker. Haaland has accumulated 17 goals in just 11 matches this season for City with all sorts of records lying ahead of him.