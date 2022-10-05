Man City vs Copenhagen confirmed lineups: Haaland starts, but no Foden

Manchester City are looking to make it three wins from three and take a huge step toward reaching this season’s Champions League knockout round.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are preparing to welcome FC Copenhagen to the Etihad in what is an important fixture in Group G.

The Premier League champions are on course to top the group but FC Copenhagen, who are third on just one point, will come in fearless, feeling like they have nothing to lose and be looking to pull off a monumental upset.

It will be almost impossible to take three points off Guardiola’s side though.

City’s blockbuster squad, who thumped rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League last weekend, is set to be on full display again on Wednesday. Manchester derby hat-trick hero Erling Haaland is set to start again, and that is certain to spell bad news for the side from Denmark.

Other notable inclusions include Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez with the latter set to make his second start in the Champions League this season.

Man City lineup

Copenhagen lineup