Manchester United star has told friends he regrets sealing transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly told those in his close circle that he regrets leaving Real Madrid for a summer transfer window move to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international was a key player for many years in Madrid, winning the Champions League with the Spanish giants last season, but has found himself mainly warming the bench for United so far this season.

It remains to be seen if Casemiro can work his way into Erik ten Hag’s plans, but for now it seems he feels he may have made the wrong decision to quit Real for the Red Devils, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Casemiro is surely good enough to be starting games regularly for Man Utd, but it may well be that he wasn’t Ten Hag’s first-choice signing for that role in midfield.

It’s well established by Cadena SER and others that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was targeted by MUFC during the summer, but he wasn’t keen on joining.

Casemiro may have been a Plan B option, and it seems he now can’t even get into the starting line up over Scott McTominay.

Still, speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick stated that he expected Casemiro would now start to get into the team ahead of McTominay after the crushing defeat in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

“It was a big call to make. I think in fairness McTominay earned his place in the team, leading up to this game. I also think United won’t really come up against an attack like this Man City team again this season, so even with a player who offers what Casemiro does there, I think it would’ve been a real challenge to contain City, with how well they were playing,” Chadwick said.

“You’d imagine Casemiro was brought in to be that main defensive midfielder in front of the defence. After this game, you’d think maybe Ten Hag will look to start him in matches now, I can’t imagine he’s been brought in to sit on the bench. Obviously he came on as a substitute, and he wasn’t brilliant, but he contributed to a slightly improved performance in the second half.

“I do expect Casemiro to come into the team now and make that defensive midfield place his own alongside Christian Eriksen.”