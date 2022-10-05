Exclusive: Manchester United star’s situation “could change” in January transfer window

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be on the move in the January transfer window if his situation at Old Trafford does not improve.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Van de Beek’s situation is ‘open’ at the moment, with things possibly still able to change depending on how much the Netherlands international ends up playing under Erik ten Hag in the coming months.

It’s been a difficult time for Van de Beek at Man Utd, with the former Ajax man not making the kind of impact many will have expected after the enormous potential he showed during his Eredivisie days.

It’s particularly surprising that Van de Beek hasn’t seen more opportunities since Ten Hag took over as manager, given that the pair worked well together at Ajax a few years ago.

Van de Beek went out on loan to Everton in the second half of last season but didn’t make much impact there either, so what next for the 25-year-old?

“There’s no decision on his future as it depends on the next two months for Van de Beek. For sure, he wants to play and so we have to follow the situation because it could change in January,” Romano explained.

“I think it’s an open situation for January market, it depends on if Ten Hag ends up using him more, and if Donny is happy with his role, of course.”