Man Utd star left manager and team-mate frustrated after ignoring important tactical instruction vs City

Manchester United winger Antony left his manager Erik ten Hag and team mate Diogo Dalot frustrated in the defeat against Manchester City at the weekend due to his lack of tracking back.

The Brazil international played under Ten Hag at Ajax and followed him in moving to Old Trafford this summer, but it seems he wasn’t fully on board with what his manager was expecting of him in the Manchester Derby.

City ended up thrashing United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to a hat-trick from each one of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in a one-sided affair.

Antony clearly didn’t do enough to support his right-back Dalot, and according to the Sun, this left Ten Hag and the Portuguese defender frustrated as the summer signing had been instructed to track back more.

Antony scored a superb goal in the second half, but it did little to influence how the game went, and, speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted he would have liked to see more defensive effort from the wide players in such a big game.

“When you’re playing a team like City, you need everyone to do their job,” Chadwick said. City are so dangerous going forward, especially towards that left-hand side, where the likes of Grealish caused so many problems, and that’s where you’d hope there was a little bit more support from the wingers.

“City are so good at overloading on that side, and it puts the full-backs under a lot of pressure. You’d like to see a bit more support, whether that’s one of the central midfield players coming back, or one of Antony or Sancho coming back. City got into so many one-v-one situations, and it hurt United.

“Everyone needs to be putting in 100% effort and work rate. Obviously we can’t know for sure what Ten Hag told them – maybe he wanted them to stay high up the pitch so they could hit City on the counter attack, but I feel United were far too open and it was much too easy for City to penetrate.”