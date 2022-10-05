Manchester United and Chelsea still exploring the possibility of signing striker despite 2023 deal agreed

Manchester United and Chelsea are still exploring the possibility of signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko despite him agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig.

Sesko has agreed to join Leipzig next summer and will spend the remainder of the season with Austrian side Salzburg. The Slovenian striker agreed to join the German club during the summer transfer window, but it still hasn’t stopped clubs looking to buy him before he’s even kicked a ball from Leipzig.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of European clubs who will look to sign Sesko next summer despite him yet to even join Leipzig.

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Erik ten Hag will need to find his replacement in the near future. Sesko is still only 19 years old, so could be the answer to United’s attacking problems for many years to come.

However, they will face competition from Chelsea, who will also be in the market for a long-term striker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed during the summer window, but the former Arsenal man is into the latter stages of his career.