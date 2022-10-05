Manchester United dealt double injury blow with both players missing training

Manchester United have been dealt a double injury blow with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane both missing training on Wednesday.

Varane started Manchester United’s most recent game against Manchester City in a defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez. The French defender was substituted during the first half with Victor Lindelof his replacement.

Maguire missed the game through injury, not even making the bench, and according to journalist Laurie Whitwell, both Varane and Maguire missed training on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Europa League fixture shouldn’t be too much of an issue for Manchester United, but with in-form Everton coming up at the weekend, Erik ten Hag will be desperate for at least one of the two to be back fit.

The report from Whitwell confirms that Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial were all participating in training.

Usually during the Europa League games, Ten Hag would opt to rest some of his players, but with Varane and Maguire, it’s going to be difficult for the Manchester United manager to rotate his defence too much.