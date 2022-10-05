“He’s p***ed off” – Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s mood after being left on the bench

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy with being left on the bench so much this season.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult campaign so far, failing to establish himself as a starter for new Red Devils manager Ten Hag after missing a large chunk of the club’s pre-season preparations.

While Ten Hag wants to keep what’s going on with Ronaldo private, he did let slip that it’s clear the 37-year-old is annoyed by his current situation.

Ten Hag said: ‘He’s not happy that he wasn’t playing Sunday, but that wasn’t the question. The question was about his mood when he’s around and if he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play, he’s p***ed off when he’s not playing.

‘I can’t see that relation, that he’s not coming when we’re 4-0, 5-1, 6-1 down, I didn’t bring him out of respect. It’s nothing to do with what’s happening for the future or January or next year.

‘I don’t see he’s unhappy. He’s happy, he’s training well, he’s enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there’s a good spirit, that’s not the point, it’s important as it’s a base to work well.

‘I never talk about my conversations with the players, it’s between us, that’s quite clear. Especially Cristiano, he’s really competitive, as we all know. He’s not happy when he’s not playing.

‘But I already said and I have to repeat, he’s training well, he has a good mood, he’s motivated and he gives his best, that is what we expect.’

Ronaldo was linked with a host of clubs during the summer as his agent Jorge Mendes looked to get him out of Old Trafford for a club playing in the Champions League, meaning he is thought to have rejected a huge offer from a club in Saudi Arabia.