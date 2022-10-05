Monchi looking to bring Manchester United star to Sevilla in January

Things have not gone well for Sevilla during the early part of the season and it looks like it is about to cost Julen Lopetegui his job.

The Seville club are 17th in the league having won just one of their opening seven games, which is not good enough for a club expected to compete for the top four every season.

According to Todofichajes, the Spanish club are looking to sack Lopetegui soon but knows that they have to strengthen the squad also and will do so in January.

One target is Manchester United’s Donny Van de Beek, who Sevilla’s director of football Monchi wants to reinforce the squad.

The La Liga club are closely following the midfielder’s situation and are willing to offer the Dutch star a loan move with a purchase option, states the report.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Van de Beek’s situation is ‘open’ at the moment, with things possibly still able to change depending on how much the Netherlands international ends up playing under Erik ten Hag in the coming months.

With Casemiro still yet to be integrated into the team, Van de Beek’s situation doesn’t look promising and a move seems likely in January at present.

Man United would only consider a transfer if an offer of around €30m arrived for the 25-year-old, states Todofichajes, which could prompt Sevilla into just taking the midfielder on loan for a season.