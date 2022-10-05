26-year-old claims he would never join Newcastle United

Morten Thorsby insists he would never join either Newcastle United or Manchester City out of “principle”.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Union Berlin and who has also represented Sampdoria and other clubs, is outspoken in his views as he has addressed issues such as climate change in the past.

It seems Thorsby is also adamant that he could not feel comfortable representing Newcastle or Man City due to the human rights issues associated with their owners.

“We need football, because it has such a big influence,” he said. “For me, it is absolutely impossible to see that football is not political, and it is the most influential phenomenon.

“I don’t even call it a sport. It is a phenomenon, bigger than sports. We must use the power that exists in football. Football players have enormous opportunities to influence. We are the role models.”

When asked about Newcastle or Man City, he answered: “No, I would not have done it. It is a position of principle.”