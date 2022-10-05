£74k-a-week star ‘feels disrespected’ at Newcastle under Eddie Howe

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron may feel he’s got a point to prove to manager Eddie Howe, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Paraguay international has shown signs of real improvement of late, despite getting off to a slow start when he first moved to St James’ Park.

Now, it’s clear Almiron is fast becoming one of Newcastle’s most important players, and fans will be delighted with the 28-year-old as he finally shows his true potential.

Discussing his improvement, Jones admitted to Give Me Sport that he could imagine Almiron might have had issues with Howe that have spurred him on this season.

“I think he feels like he’s got a point to prove. I feel like he’s been a little bit disrespected since he’s been in English football,” Jones said.

“I think that he also probably feels like he hasn’t quite delivered at the level that he’s capable of. I saw him before he came to the club, and I really admired him.”