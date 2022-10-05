Massimo Cellino owned Leeds United between 2014 and 2017, before selling the club to their current owner, Andrea Radrizzani.

Cellino failed to guide Leeds back to the Premier League and instead invested the money earned from selling the English club to buy the Italian club, Brescia in 2017 – who he still owns.

The Serie B club suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of SSC Bari on Saturday and a goalscorer from the game has opened up about his time at Leeds under Cellino’s ownership.

Former Leeds forward Mirco Antenucci, who is currently playing for Bari, found the back of the net against Brescia and his goal helped him take ‘small revenge’ over Cellino for what he did to him at Elland Road.

According to Tutto Bari, the 38-year-old has recently revealed that Cellino blocked him from staying at Leeds for a longer period and was forced to leave the club against his wishes.

“If I had scored 12 goals in my second year at Leeds, I would have had the automatic renewal. In December I was already at 8 and then Cellino, owner of the club, ordered not to play me anymore. I managed to reach ten before returning to Italy,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Antenucci was with the Yorkshire club between 2014 and 2016, before leaving the club for SPAL. The Italian played 80 times for Leeds, scoring 19 goals throughout his time there.