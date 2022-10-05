Exclusive: “Many clubs” from England and beyond eyeing €35-40m-rated Arsenal & Spurs transfer target

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie is attracting interest from a lot of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated young Ecuador international is clearly a huge prospect, and it seems only a matter of time before we see a bigger club snap him up.

Recently, we’ve seen Hincapie linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham by Calciomercato, though Romano has not named any specific names in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Romano does claim, however, that Hincapie has suitors in England and elsewhere, though Leverkusen set an asking price of around €40million for the 20-year-old in the summer, so a deal is not likely to be simple to get done.

Discussing Hincapie and his future, Romano said: “I’m aware of speculation involving Piero Hincapie and possible interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, but I don’t have more specific information for the moment.

“Links like this are normal as many clubs are following Hincapie in England, Italy and Spain after his impressive performances in the Bundesliga, but it’s still not something advanced.

“Bayer Leverkusen wanted more than €35-40m in the summer so it’s not going to be an easy deal in 2023.”

Arsenal are already pretty strong in defence after the immense form of William Saliba so far this season, while Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White are also quality options in that department, so it remains to be seen if a new central defender is likely to be a priority for the Gunners any time soon.

Spurs are also looking strong in that department, though there may be some room to think about a long-term replacement for Eric Dier in that role.