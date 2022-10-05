Champions League winner has applied to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

Former Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly eyeing up the Leicester City job rather than a possible role at Nottingham Forest.

Although neither job is technically available at the moment, Benitez has been strongly linked with both clubs as they struggle at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Benitez, a Champions League winner from his time in charge at Anfield, is now said to have applied for the Leicester job, piling even further pressure onto Brendan Rodgers.

It remains to be seen if the Foxes definitely will make a change soon, but the interest of an experienced winner like Benitez is sure to give them something to think about.

The Spanish tactician could be ideal to help get Leicester out of trouble if things don’t improve soon under Rodgers.