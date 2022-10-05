Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar is set to be out of contract during the next summer transfer window, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will be leaving Inter Milan on a free transfer.

The experienced defender won’t be short of interest if he’s available for free, with Marca, via Calcio Mercato, reporting that Real Madrid, PSG, and Chelsea are all interested in signing the defender.

Inter Milan will likely attempt to tie Skriniar down to a new deal, with the defender chosen to captain the side against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Skriniar is still a key player at the club, but the attraction of a club like Real Madrid or Chelsea could tempt him to reject a new deal.

Skriniar has played in a back three regularly during his time with Inter Milan, meaning a move to Chelsea could suit him. Graham Potter has used a back four for Chelsea in the opening few games, but during his whole Brighton tenure, a back three was his chosen formation, so there’s a good chance he will revert back to that style eventually with Chelsea.