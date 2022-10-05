Spurs set to rival Chelsea for 23-year-old Serie A champion

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to become interested in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

That’s according to Fabio Cordella, who has claimed Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have joined their London rivals in the battle for Leao’s signature.

Leao, 23, will be out of contract in Milan in 2024, and because the attacker is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri, the end of the season is going to be the Serie A champions’ last chance to demand a decent transfer fee.

Preparing for the Portugal international’s impending contractual impasse, Todd Boehly’s Chelsea appears to be the club at the front of the queue (The Athletic). However, considering Conte’s record, particularly in Italy’s top-flight, it would be naive to underestimate the pulling power the hard-hitting tactician has. So let’s not rule Spurs out of the running, just yet.

Speaking on Calciomercato’s broadcast on TV Play, where he appeared as a guest, Cordella said: “Milan do not have the means and do not want to have the means to match the demands of the entourage.

“[…] When offers arrive with triple the salary from other parts of the world, it is difficult to keep him.

“Leao will only renew on his terms, not Milan’s. The Portuguese only look at the numbers. Such a young player, who knows he can take three to four times more, doesn’t want to stay in Milan. Are you asking for €7m a year? No – more.

“There are prestigious clubs where a young boy like Leao can marry a cause and make history like Totti at Roma while moving only for the money may not happen.

“There are clubs that have offered even €10m a year to Leao. Saying Chelsea is not silly, but there are other English clubs on him, including Tottenham.”

Since joining AC Milan from Lille back in 2019, Leao, who also has 11 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 59 goals along the way.