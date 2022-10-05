Tottenham interested in bringing Barcelona star to the Premier League

Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Lloris is now 35 years old and is showing signs in his performances that he is maybe past his best. The French goalkeeper gifted Arsenal with a goal in their most recent North London derby game, and a new goalkeeper could be a priority for Antonio Conte in the next transfer window.

Now, according to a report from Jeunes Footeux, Tottenham have identified Barcelona’s ter Stegen as a long-term replacement for their ageing goalkeeper.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in recent months, possibly hinting that Lloris’ time as number one could be approaching its end.

Convincing Barcelona to part ways with their number one goalkeeper won’t be easy, and convincing ter Stegen to join Tottenham will be just as difficult.

If Tottenham qualifies for the Champions League again, then there’s a chance, but if the German is happy and comfortable at Barcelona, regularly playing in the biggest competition in the world, then there’s little reason for him to seek a transfer.