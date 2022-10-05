Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, featuring Messi’s future, Nkunku to Chelsea latest + Arsenal transfer targets

Hello and welcome to today’s Briefing – if you like these transfer round-ups, then please SUBSCRIBE to have it sent to your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn on Jude Bellingham: “We are not thinking about it at all. Of course Bellingham is an outstanding player. But we’ve Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Sabitzer … I can say we’re well equipped in that position.”

Bayern are confident of signing Konrad Laimer as a free agent in June 2023. The player agreed terms in July but Bayern couldn’t reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, so it fell through. Still, Laimer wants to join Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann has been pushing to sign him since summer 2021.

Chelsea

Graham Potter on Christopher Nkunku: “I’m not gonna speak about players that are not in our team”.

And Cristiano Ronaldo? “We can spend all day with these questions. Whilst they aren’t our players, I don’t speak about them.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi on Chelsea’s recall clause for January: “It’s not up to me, I don’t know… I can only do what I can do now, give everything that I can. We don’t know what’ll happen between January, or from now until the end of the season, so we just wait and see.”

Inter Milan

Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Skriniar and PSG links for January: “We know Skriniar so well since long time, he’s key player and a guarantee for our squad.”

Inter have offered the defender a new deal as he’s currently heading towards being a free agent in 2023. Chelsea considered him in the summer but focused on Wesley Fofana as a priority, while PSG have shown the strongest interest so far.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper is not looking set for the sack at Nottingham Forest, despite rumours. It looks like he still has one more chance to turn things around. Despite 22 summer signings, they’re bottom of the Premier League table with just one win from eight matches.

PSG

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti on Eden Hazard, who has only played 158 minutes so far this season: “He knows the situation very well, every player understands his situation very well: there’s lot of competition here.”

Sampdoria

Dejan Stankovic is set to be appointed as the new Sampdoria manager. A full agreement is now in place, with contracts just needing to be signed.

Tottenham

