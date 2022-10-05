Newcastle United interested in highly-rated 21-year-old winger

Despite already being linked with several clubs, Newcastle United have reportedly become the latest club to enter the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

That’s according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims Eddie Howe’s Magpies are interested in bringing the young attacker to St James’ Park.

Previously linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal (Calciomercato), it is clear to see that Mudryk’s time in the Ukraine is coming to an end and bigger and better challenges await.

The 21-year-old, who has already racked up eight direct goal contributions in his first six games of the season, is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most prolific forwards and that seems to be demonstrated by the attention he is getting.

According to i News, Newcastle United are considering launching a £50m bid during the January transfer window and Jacobs has now added to those reports.

“You’ve got Arsenal and even Bayer Leverkusen [who are interested],” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“But the challenge with Leverkusen is that they have been messed around before with Mudryk. They actually had a deal to sign him and it never came off. So are they going to return into the fold knowing that they’ve been messed around once before?

“But he’s hot property, and the better he does, the more clubs are going to be circling. But Newcastle certainly hold an interest and are keeping tabs on the situation.”

However, even though it seems that a host of Premier League clubs are monitoring the 21-year-old’s development, if a recent report from The Sun is anything to go by, Shakhtar’s number 10 could be heading to Ligue 1 side Nice, who are understood to be leading the charge.